Nigeria: Zamfara Crisis - Yari Attacks Buni, Rejects APC Interim Committee

20 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul'aziz Yari, has rejected the interim committee appointed to steer the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The interim committee was inaugurated by the national leadership of the party.

Governor Mai Buni, chairman of the national caretaker committee of the party, had dissolved the APC exco in the state ahead of the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle.

Prior to the development, Yari was the leader of ruling party in Zamfara.

Following the crisis that trailed the defection of Matawalle, Buni inaugurated a three-man committee to take charge of the party in the state.

But Yari, who accused Buni of mischief, rejected the committee.

In an interview with BBC, he said the dissolution of the party leadership in Zamfara was ill-thought.

The former governor said Buni has no power to dissolve the leadership under his control, saying the action could trigger another crisis in the party.

He also alleged that the appointed interim leaders of Zamfara APC were not genuine members of the party.

One of the mandates of the interim committee is to commence a fresh process in which every member of APC in the state will renew their membership.

But Yari, who threatened legal action, said the interim committee was appointed in violation of the party's constitution.

Interim committee in Zamfara reacts

The chairman of the interim committee, Senator Hasaan Nasiha, dismissed the allegations of Yari.

He told the BBC that as long as Yari is opposed to the leadership of the interim committee, it is tantamount to denunciation of the national leadership of their party.

On the allegation that they are not members of APC, Senator Nasiha said they were registered by the national chairman, Mai Mala Buni even before their new assignment.

National leadership stance

Commenting on the recent crisis brewing in Zamfara State, the national leadership of APC maintained that it didn't violate any regulations of the party, insisting that the decisions were taken in good faith after a consensus agreement within party members in the state.

National Press Director of APC, Malam Salisu Na'inna Danbatta, said stakeholders were consulted before the former exco was dissolved.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X