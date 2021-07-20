Nigeria: Covid-19 - Uniport Orders Compulsory Use of Face Mask On Campus

Rivers is among the states that have been put on red alert by the federal government because of the Delta variant of COVID-19 infection.

The management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) on Monday made compulsory the use of face masks in its campuses over concerns of a third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The federal government, on Sunday, put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert following the emergence and possible rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 infection.

The affected states, which are spread across four of the country's six geopolitical zones of South-west, South-south, North-West and North-central are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the nation's capital, Abuja.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt by the chairman of UNIPORT's Steering Committee on COVID-19, Siminialayi Iyeopu, quoted the institution's Vice-Chancellor, Owunari Georgwill, as issuing the directive.

According to Mr Georgewill, the university is worried about the rising number of new cases and hospitalisation from the pandemic in the country.

"So, the mandatory use of face masks shall commence effective Monday, July 19, in UNIPORT.

"Every member of the university community must wear a face mask and observe all COVID-19 protocols for all indoor activities, including examinations and lectures, as well as meetings.

"All staff, students and visitors to UNIPORT are required to wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitisers while adhering strictly to social distancing regulations," Mr Georgwill stated.

The vice-chancellor said the measures were aimed at curbing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Coronavirus into the university campuses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the country recorded its index case of Coronavirus in February 2020, with thousands of confirmed cases and some deaths thereafter.

(NAN)