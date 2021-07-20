South Africa: Life After Looting - 'God Left South Africa Long Ago'

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tshabalira Lebakeng

With shops and malls looted and empty, the real struggle to survive begins. Tshabalira Lebakeng is a journalist who lives in Orlando. This is his account of trying to find food last week after the violence and looting stopped.

"I'm sorry Sir to tell you that our tests say you are diabetic." That's what the nurse at Diepkloof clinic told me in 2018. That changed everything about how I have to eat. I have to eat healthy food. No more amagwinya or fried eggs.

On Wednesday after the looting, I woke up. The streets were quiet. Maybe people had food and were cooking. Or maybe they were hiding.

I took my diabetic meds with boiled carrots and potatoes and tea for breakfast.

But I noticed I'm running out of food. I had two carrots, an onion, some pumpkin and a half packet of brown flour left. I had some money in the bank from writing my story, but I didn't have cash.

So I took myself to the Engen garage at Orlando, 1.5km away. There was a tuckshop and an ATM machine at the garage. My plan was to get some money and buy some food. On the way to...

