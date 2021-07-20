Rwanda: Basketball - National Team Enters Residential Camp Ahead of Afrobasket 2021

20 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The men' national basketball team will on Tuesday, April 20 start a residential training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2021 Afrobasket finals scheduled from August 24 to September 05 in Kigali.

The squad, which is under the tutelage of Senegalese head coach Cheikh Sarr and his assistant Henry Mwinuka, will camp at Elevate Hotel in Nyarutarama and will be doing training sessions every day at Petit Stade.

Richard Nyirishema, the second vice president of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), told Times Sport that the players were taken to camp to keep them safe from the pandemic which has forced the City of Kigali and eight other districts in lockdown.

"The players are joining camp and will start training sessions before the coach announces his final roaster, including players from foreign teams, next week," Said Nyirishema.

Rwanda, the tournament host nation, is in Group A alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola, and Cape Verde.

The group stages, which take run from August 24-26, will see two teams from each of the four groups advance to the knock-out phase (Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals).

The third-Place game and final will be played on September 5.

Provisional squad:

Ntore Habimana, Aristide Mugabe, Sagamba Sedar, Jean Jacques, Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Steven Hagumintwari, Sangwe Armel, Gitore Rutazingwa, Axel Mpoyo, Kazeneza Emile Galois, Honore Niyongira, Nkusi Arnaud, Kaje Elie, Dieudonné Ndayisaba Ndizeye, Olivier Shyaka, Marius Trésor Ntwari, Elias Ngoga and WIliam Robeyins.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved.

