South Africa: Life Esidimeni Inquest - Advocate Adila Hassim Delivers Moving Opening Statement

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Zukiswa Pikoli

'This is a harrowing account of the death, torture and disappearance of utterly vulnerable mental healthcare users in the care of an admittedly delinquent provincial government.' - Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke

The National Prosecuting Authority launched its inquest on Monday into the Life Esidimeni tragedy that occured in 2016 where 144 mentally ill patients died at the hands of health officials and those tasked to care for them. The inquest is set to run until Friday and is presided over by Judge Mmonoa Teffo at the Pretoria High Court.

In her opening statement, advocate Adila Hassim, who has been representing public interest law centre SECTION27 and the families of the mental healthcare patients who died during the Life Esidimeni tragedy since 2017, began by reading out the names of the families that SECTION27 was representing in addition to the 144 mental health patients who died.

She stated that, "The main purpose of the proceedings is to uncover the truth about what happened to the deceased."

Hassim said that retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke in his arbitration ruling had stressed that the deaths were not from natural causes but as a result of negligence and unlawful behaviour by...

