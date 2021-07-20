Rwanda: New Entrepreneurship Hub to Fund Start-Ups in Rwanda

With the official debut of the Norrsken Foundation slated for October this year, the company is looking to invest in about 1000 start-ups in Rwanda, Norrsken Country Manager told The New Times.

Norrsken, a global entrepreneurship hub has designated $12m as an investment into the local and East African scene.

Speaking to The New Times, the Norrsken Country Manager Pascal Murasira said they will invest in about 1,000 entrepreneurs to implement their problem-solving businesses. Murasira said that Norrsken aims to support a local company achieve a net value of $1 billion by 2030.

"Rwandans already have different big ideas, and there's the potential of big businesses, which is why by 2030 we will have a $ 1 billion company in Rwanda," said Murasira

Norrsken Foundation will offer different help to entrepreneurs, including providing infrastructure and capital, connecting them to famous foreign entrepreneurs who achieved big things who will be mentoring the entrepreneurs.

They will also buy shares in some of the start-up companies as a way of helping them. Murasira added that Norrsken will moreover be working with other companies that will offer diverse administrations to those entrepreneurs here in Kigali.

Norrsken purchased the plot of the former Belgian school in the city center to build what will become the biggest hub for entrepreneurs in East Africa.

The hub will house a mix of start-ups, incubators, accelerators, investors, lawyers, accountants and other corporates, forming an ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs to build strong companies that solve local and global challenges.

Norrsken announced its debut in Rwanda in 2019 which is its second global hub after Stockholm (Sweden) hub and is expected to boost Rwanda's vision to become a regional entrepreneurship and innovation hub.

Murasira said among the reasons why Rwanda was the country chosen to operate in is first and foremost the supportive Rwandan government and agile policies that apply not only to young entrepreneurs but also to different people who want to do business in Rwanda. He added that in Rwanda, there's a sense of security and stability, plus Rwanda is a small country but with a lot of potential when it comes to business.

Lack of financial access being the most significant issue that new entrepreneurs in Rwanda face. For many years there have been many opportunities and companies helping them solve that, but it is still a standing issue to many. Some start-up businesses agree that the Norrsken Foundation just came on time since there were many challenges that new entrepreneurs and enterprises are facing. There were fewer alternatives to tackling those challenges.

"We face a lot of challenges, especially on the capital part, and that acts as a big barrier in our business. Norrsken will be a big help to our businesses," said an entrepreneur.