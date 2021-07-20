Namibia: Genocide Deal Court Battle 'Not Ruled Out'

THE Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) says it has not ruled out taking legal action against the Namibian and German governments over the joint declaration on the genocide of 1904 to 1908, concluded in May.

The traditional authority is hoping to approach either local or German courts, among other avenues being explored to solve the issue.

According to the OTA, the Namibian government failed to consult the Ovaherero and Nama people who were largely affected by the genocide.

The traditional authority says the declaration sells out the cause of these groups' struggle.

The agreement stated that Germany would acknowledge the genocide, that their federal president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, would deliver an apology to the affected communities and Namibia at large, and that the former colonial power would pay Namibia over N$18 billion towards reconciliation and development.

The genocide resulted in about 65 000 Ovaherero and 10 000 Nama people massacred by German soldiers.

Apart from this, those who survived were placed in concentration camps where some eventually died of starvation, while others fled to neighbouring countries and abroad.

Speaking at the burial of the late Ovaherero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro on the weekend, the chairperson of the authority's transitional committee, Mutjinde Katjiua, said the Ovaherero and Nama people will not rest until justice is attained.

"All our efforts that are in place, potential ligations, we cannot rule that out, either against the German government or the Namibian government in local courts, or those in the state of Germany," he said.

He said the death of the late Ovaherero paramount chief does not mean the two affected communities would accept the offer the government negotiated.

"The next step is that we continue to fight the restorative justice case that our paramount chief fought bravely for. We have efforts to approach the United Nations, and last week we submitted a petition to the UN to stop the current joint declaration . . ," he said.

The OTA and the Nama Traditional Leaders Association (NTLA) in their petition last week said the genocide declaration reflects Germany's denial that it was a crime.

This comes after the two traditional authorities wrote to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, requesting its intervention in the recently concluded joint declaration between the two governments.

LEADERSHIP DIRECTION

Katjiua said the OTA would be run by the transitional committee until a new paramount chief is elected.

This committee will be reporting to the chiefs' council in the meantime.

Katjiua said the position of paramount chief is an elected position and not a royal house position.

"In terms of the future, the community will take its time," he said.

However, political analyst Henning Melber says he does not see any window of opportunity for a legal route.

He says the joint declaration is a commitment agreed on and entered into by the governments of two sovereign states, and hence a matter of bilateral negotiations and a valid contract.

Melber says the agencies of the Ovaherero and Nama may disagree and seek ways to articulate their protest, for example by demonstrations or other forms of dissent.

"But it is not possible to lay legal claims ... it is not a matter any court would engage with," he says.

Minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says there is no new information on the declaration as yet, because the National Assembly (NA) has not been sitting for a while.

The idea is for Namibia to have the declaration discussed in parliament and then ratified.

NA sittings have been postponed for the past three weeks following rising Covid-19 cases.