Namibia Records 19 Human Trafficking Cases

NAMIBIA recorded 19 cases of human trafficking last year.

This is according to the Trafficking in Persons report by the United States state department.

The report was released last week.

In 2019, the country reported 30 cases.

The victims include three Namibian children and one Namibian adult exploited for sex trafficking.

Other victims include six Angolan children, six Angolan adults exploited for domestic servitude and sex trafficking, and one Zambian adult exploited in domestic servitude.

The report shows that one Zimbabwean and one Kenyan citizen were exploited in sex trafficking in Namibia.

According to the report, the Namibian government provided assistance and referred 16 victims to non-governmental organisation shelters.

One of the three remaining victims was repatriated and two others have found alternative accommodation.

The Namibian government has trained 30 social workers from all 14 regions of the country on standard procedures and mechanisms.

"However, observers reported some government and civil society frontline responders still did not fully understand their roles within the procedures," the report says.

Last year the government allocated N$6 million to non-government organisations and shelters supporting trafficked victims.

Adult victims were able to seek employment and work while receiving assistance.

According to the report, San and Zemba children are particularly vulnerable to forced labour on farms or in homes.

Traffickers may subject children from less affluent neighbouring countries to sex trafficking and forced labour, including as street vendors in Windhoek and other towns, as well as in the fishing sector.

They also bring Angolan children to Namibia for forced labour in cattle herding, agricultural work, and domestic servitude.

"During the reporting period, traffickers exploited individuals from Angola, Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe in sex trafficking and forced labour.

An increase in traffickers using online tools such as social media has also been noted.

"Cuban nationals working in Namibia on medical missions may have been forced to work by the Cuban government. Traffickers allegedly operate at the international airport," the report states.

Contacted for comment executive director of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Esther Lusepani referred The Namibian to the Namibian Police.

Head of the Namibian police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga cautioned employers to be careful when employing people from different countries.

"People must refrain from bringing illegal people from different countries to Namibia, because the law will never spare any effort to bring them to book," he warned.