South Africa: In Focus - How Vaccination Numbers Compare Across SA's Provinces

analysis

Over five million people in South Africa have so far received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. Elri Voigt unpacks how the vaccination roll-out is going in South Africa's nine provinces. Though the numbers do not tell the full story and provinces face different challenges, indications are that Limpopo, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal are doing well, while Mpumalanga is struggling.

The pace of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has sped up over the last month. Over five million people in the country have received at least one dose of a vaccine. About 150,000 doses are now being administered on most weekdays -- and that is with significant disruptions due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Registration opened on 15 July for those aged 35 to 49, with the aim to vaccinate this age group from 1 August. Various types of frontline workers, such as education staff, police, correctional facilities staff, and the national defence force, are also being vaccinated, as explained in a Department of Health statement. The Department of Social Development will start its vaccination roll-out for its employees this week, according to a press release.

With all this expanded eligibility and more mass...