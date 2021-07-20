South Africa: In Focus - How Vaccination Numbers Compare Across SA's Provinces

20 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elri Voigt

Over five million people in South Africa have so far received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. Elri Voigt unpacks how the vaccination roll-out is going in South Africa's nine provinces. Though the numbers do not tell the full story and provinces face different challenges, indications are that Limpopo, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal are doing well, while Mpumalanga is struggling.

The pace of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has sped up over the last month. Over five million people in the country have received at least one dose of a vaccine. About 150,000 doses are now being administered on most weekdays -- and that is with significant disruptions due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Registration opened on 15 July for those aged 35 to 49, with the aim to vaccinate this age group from 1 August. Various types of frontline workers, such as education staff, police, correctional facilities staff, and the national defence force, are also being vaccinated, as explained in a Department of Health statement. The Department of Social Development will start its vaccination roll-out for its employees this week, according to a press release.

With all this expanded eligibility and more mass...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Djibouti, Ethiopia Secure Funds to Launch Second Power Link
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X