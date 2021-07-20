South Africa: Bricks, Mortar and Mielie Meal - Not More Words

editorial

Mark my words, the choice is stark: either change within the law or eventually accept that chaos will come and it will happen outside it; give something substantial now, or lose everything later. To quote Ian Goldin: 'The pandemic has shown that it is much less costly to stop a crisis than to respond to one that is raging.'

One of the commonest refrains heard from poor people interviewed by the media in the aftermath of the great non-insurrection was that they no longer trust the words and promises of politicians, including the President. They feel left behind, the victims of nepotism, favouritism, party patronage - all polite societies' preferred ways of looting. In this respect, it doesn't matter who you are or how many times you say "Ubuntu" or "Nelson Mandela", you won't be believed.

Unfortunately for them, speaking at the annual Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa mainly only had more words to offer. This is unlikely to staunch the haemorrhage of our bleeding rainbow. The most concrete he got was when he spoke about a Basic Income Grant (BIG), which he talked about approvingly and said "will validate our people and show that some...