Tanzania: Mwanza Sees Decline in Covid-19 Patients

THE number of Covid-19 patients in Mwanza Region has declined as a result of continuous public awareness campaigns, the Regional Medical Office (RMO) told the 'Daily News' yesterday.

However, the Acting RMO, Dr Silas Wambura, was not in a position to reveal the statistics on the ground he was not authorized to issue statistics. "But we exert much effort to fight the disease.

There are special committees in every district that go to crowded places and educate people on precautionary measures," said Dr Wambura. The committees visit places like bus stands, markets and schools to remind and encourage people to regularly wash or sanitize their hands, observe social distancing and wear face masks.

The committees have also been responsible to set up water infrastructures for hand-washing by considering the population in particular areas. Commenting on Covid-19 treatment in hospitals, the Acting RMO said that the region has enough oxygen cylinders, with Bugando Zone Hospital alone having over 200 cylinders. According to the RMO, the Zonal Hospital also has two plants for producing oxygen, and has the ability to fill-up 100 cylinders a day.

"Again, as a region, we also have over 100 standby oxygen cylinders to serve any hospital that might face scarcity. But as of now, all hospitals are well equipped," he insisted. He reiterated that public campaigns would be held continuously as the region targets to reach zero transmissions of disease in a few days to come, adding that: "And it is possible as the citizens have been positively responding to precautions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also expressed his gratitude to some stakeholders who have been supporting the government's efforts to fight Covid-19, including donation of oxygen cylinders. Sekou Toure Hospital's Doctor in charge, Ms Bahati Msaki, commented the same, saying a number of covid-19 patients drops almost every day. Among preventive measures the hospital takes is to make sure that only a single person/relative gets in the ward to visit their patient.

The same applied for serious patients, unable to move without support, should be accompanied by a single person, she explained. "We therefore typically discourage unnecessary gatherings. Then, handwashing and wearing masks isn't an option to whoever enters the hospital premises." said Dr Bahati. According to Dr Bahati, no Covid-19 victim is nowadays referred to zonal hospital since Sekou Toure has enough facilities (oxygen cylinder) to meet the demand.

Bugando Acting Director General, Dr Fabian Massaga affirmed that the available two oxygen plants are able to produce about 80 percent of the demand. "It is true that we have corona patients here. They are well treated," Dr Massaga told the Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Eng. Robert Gabriel during his recent tour at Bugando. The RC insisted the citizens to stick on precautions so as to fight Coronavirus transmissions.

The 'Daily News' visited Nyegezi bus stand and observed the presence of hand washing facilities at the main entrance. Nyegezi Ward resident, Mr David Paul, commended the Mwanza City Council, but recommended installation of more facilities since the area accommodates a big number of travelers and small traders.