Tanzania: Sponsors Label Zanzibar Marathon As Great Success

THE just ended 2021 Zanzibar International Marathon (ZIM) has been described as a huge success with NMB Bank Plc saying sponsoring the event was for the bank a great pride and dignity.

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi participated in the event, which brought together hundreds of runners from across the country.

The Bank's Internal Auditor, Benedicto Baragomwa said in Zanzibar over the weekend that the NMB 5K Run 2021 that was part of the ZIM, demonstrated the bank's commitment in supporting Isles development initiatives.

"We are happy to be part of the sponsors of the ZIM initiative because we have been and will remain an important development partner for Zanzibar," he said as the bank provided 35m/- to sponsor the NMB 5K Run 2021.

He added, we decided to sponsor the international marathon to support the government endeavours to grow Blue economy, tourism as well as the health of Zanzibaris through sports.

He pledged that the bank would continue to support both governments of the United Republic of Tanzania and Zanzibar to realise various development initiatives for improved living standards.

The ZIM 2021, included a distance of 21 km, 10 km, and five kilometres, and an additional 400-meter race as well as a race for children and people with disabilities, featured about 2000 athletes from Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, France and Switzerland and locals Zanzibar.

The winners of the NMB 5K Run 2021 were Inyasi Nicodemus from Arusha as first winner, followed by Sylvester Naali and Emmanuel Gadiye (from Police Force) while Aisha Luvuma from Arusha became first winner for women, followed by Valentina Michael from Arusha and Catherine Lange (from Mafunzo).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking after the marathon, Dr Mwinyi called on stakeholders and sports enthusiasts to promote the beauty of the revived ZIM and make it gain a global status.

He directed the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage to prepare a calendar for the International Marathon so as to enable stakeholders in tourism industry advertise the race at the International level through Trade Fairs and Tourism Exhibitions and festivals held annually to make it popular.

He said having the calendar for the grand race has to be in line with the main objective of re-introducing the race last held in 2003, which is to make it one of the attractions to boost the Isles tourism industry, create employment opportunities especially for the unemployed youth and contribute to the growth of the national economy.

"The government is already committed to co-operate in reviving and developing different sports as well as ensure that the new international Marathon is held annually in Zanzibar, also a step towards providing opportunity to the talented athletes to compete internationally," he said as he commended the organisers to revive the marathon after more than a decade of suspension.

Dr Mwinyi said his Eighth phase government has been encouraging innovation and having better policy and environment, to facilitate the implementation of development programs including sports and other new tourist attractions to boost tourism industry