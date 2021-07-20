South Africa: President Ramaphosa Convenes Virtual Meeting With CEOs and Business Leaders

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 20 July 2021, chair a meeting with more than 90 CEOs and business leaders of key industries that have been impacted by last week's civil unrest largely in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The meeting will discuss steps being taken by government and business to recover and rebuild from the damage caused by last week's events.

The Premiers of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as well as Ministers of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; Public Enterprises; Tourism; Justice and Correctional Services; Mineral Resources and Energy; Finance; Small Business Development; Communications and Digital Technologies; Trade, Industry and Development; and the MEC of Economic Development in Gauteng and the MEC of Economic Development in KwaZulu-Natal will also be in attendance.