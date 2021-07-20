South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro On the Passing of Prince Tebogo Moiloa

press release

Premier Mokgoro comforts the Moiloa Royal Family following the passing of Prince Tebogo Moiloa

North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro has joined the citizens of the province in sending heartfelt condolences to the Moiloa Royal Family in Lehurutshe following the passing of the Royal Crown Prince, Tebogo Charles Moiloa.

Prince Charles Moiloa succumbed to Covid-19 complications after being admitted at Lobatse hospital last week Thursday.

"It is with great sadness that we come to learn about the passing of Prince Tebogo Moiloa. It is disappointing that he passed on when we were in the process of resolving the succession dispute in the Bahurutshe Baga Moiloa traditional leadership. We hope the family and friends will be comforted and find strength during this difficult period" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Prince Tebogo Charles Moiloa was the son of the late Abram Pogiso II popularly known by his clan name Ramotshere and was born in exile. His father fled the country for exile in 1957. He joined the ANC's Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1963 and belonged to the popular Luthuli Detachment. He fought in a Sipolilo war alongside Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) of Joshua Nkomo in 1968.