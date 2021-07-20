South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro On the Passing of Prince Tebogo Moiloa

20 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Premier Mokgoro comforts the Moiloa Royal Family following the passing of Prince Tebogo Moiloa

North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro has joined the citizens of the province in sending heartfelt condolences to the Moiloa Royal Family in Lehurutshe following the passing of the Royal Crown Prince, Tebogo Charles Moiloa.

Prince Charles Moiloa succumbed to Covid-19 complications after being admitted at Lobatse hospital last week Thursday.

"It is with great sadness that we come to learn about the passing of Prince Tebogo Moiloa. It is disappointing that he passed on when we were in the process of resolving the succession dispute in the Bahurutshe Baga Moiloa traditional leadership. We hope the family and friends will be comforted and find strength during this difficult period" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Prince Tebogo Charles Moiloa was the son of the late Abram Pogiso II popularly known by his clan name Ramotshere and was born in exile. His father fled the country for exile in 1957. He joined the ANC's Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1963 and belonged to the popular Luthuli Detachment. He fought in a Sipolilo war alongside Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) of Joshua Nkomo in 1968.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Djibouti, Ethiopia Secure Funds to Launch Second Power Link
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X