Uganda: Security Bans Food Distribution to Vulnerable Groups

20 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Bagala

Security agencies have banned the distribution of food to vulnerable people during the lockdown on grounds of contravening standard operating procedures (SoPs) and quality of handouts.

In a joint security press conference yesterday, police spokesman Fred Enanga said the acts are likely to lead to the spread of coronavirus.

"In some incidents, we have seen a lack of social distancing. This will lead to the spread of coronavirus. All people distributing food to vulnerable people should stop. They should take the food to the district coordinators for proper distribution of food," Mr Enanga said.

The ban comes days after Opposition politicians distributed food to vulnerable groups in different parts of the country.

Last year, President Museveni banned private distribution of food to vulnerable people describing it as cheap popularity.

Police raided homes of Opposition politicians, where they seized food and also arrested suspects, including Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake.

Mr Enanga said they are worried that the food distributed could be contaminated with poisonous substances such as aflatoxins and others.

He said if the food is taken to the coordination centres, government experts would be able to test it for quality before it is distributed.

Kawempe South MP Muhammed Ssegirinya, who has been distributing food to his constituents, said he will not stop, adding that he can't look on as people in his community die of hunger.

"I do door-to-door distribution. I just write my name and go away. I follow all standard operating procedures against the spread of coronavirus. How will I spread the virus in that manner?" Mr Ssegirinya said.

He said he will not give the food to the government because he tested them in last year's lock down by offering them his salary for two months, but the money was stolen.

"It is the government officials who should first give us accountability of the food we gave them last year. We don't know how the food was distributed. They also told us that some of the food that they procured was rotten. How can you trust us people?" he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X