Tanzania: Government Vows to Protect Selous Heritage Status

Dar es Salaam — The government vowed yesterday that it would continue to protect the Selous Game Reserve in an effort to ensure that it maintains its world heritage status.

The statement by permanent secretary in the ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Allan Kijazi follows some concerns from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Dr Kijazi, who doubles as Director General for the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), said responsible ministries have been engaging in experts' meetings to review the issue raised by Unesco.

"Since we got that report from Unesco, ministries have done several meetings with experts at different levels, including at the level of permanent secretaries, to analyse Unesco's argument," he said.

"We have done a review of the issue and so far the fact is that they (the raised issues) are baseless," he said.

He said the raised issues were not in line with what needs to be done for a country or a game reserve to be scrapped from the list of world heritage sites.