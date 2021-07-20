Mali: Tijanes of Mali Pay Tribute to HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, for His Guidance and Support for Creation of Confenat-Mali

Bamako — The Federal Council of Tariqa Tijania Followers in Mali (CONFENAT-Mali) paid tribute to HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, whose guidance and support for its creation were and still are decisive.

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the creation of CONFENAT-Mali, commemorated last Saturday, the political figures and religious leaders who spoke on the occasion expressed their deep gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for all the actions that the Sovereign has undertaken with regard to the Tijane sisters and brothers and all the Sufis in Mali and everywhere, said, on Monday, a press release from the Embassy of the Kingdom in Bamako.

On the same occasion, the unwavering centuries-old ties that bind the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Mali were lauded and highlighted, with particular emphasis on the great spirituality drawn from the Malikite rite which advocates a tolerant Islam, added the press release.

For his part, the Ambassador of HM the King in Mali Hassan Naciri, conveyed to the august Assembly the satisfaction and the High Solicitude of HM King Mohammed VI, while welcoming this Tijane initiative at the Malian national level, which consists of paying a hearty tribute to the Sovereign for His decisive role in the design and support of this ambitious unifying project.

This ceremony, which brought together in Bamako a thousand of followers, was also attended by the Minister of Religious Affairs and Cults Mahamadou Kone, and the Minister Delegate Oumarou Diarra.