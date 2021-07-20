Sudan: Eid Mubarak!

Radio Dabanga — The Radio Dabanga team wishes all our Muslim listeners, readers, and viewers a blessed Eid El Adha!

Also known as the 'Feast of the Sacrifice', Eid El Adha In the Muslim lunar calendar, Eid Ek Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu El Hijjah. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command.(The Jewish and Christian religions believe that according to Genesis 22:2, Abraham took his son Isaac to sacrifice.) Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this intervention, animals are sacrificed ritually. One third of their meat is consumed by the family offering the sacrifice, while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy. Sweets and gifts are given, and extended family are typically visited and welcomed. (Source: Wikipedia)

A man slaughters a sheep after performing Eid El Adha prayers

in Khartoum (File photo: trust.org)