Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mai-Aini (2), Tsorena (1), and Segeneity (1); Southern Region.

On the other hand, thirty-nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Anseba (20), Southern (13), and Central (6) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from th

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 July 2021

ese facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,158 while the number of deaths stands at 32.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,450.

