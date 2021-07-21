Nigeria: 48 Disputes Resolved Through Alternative Mechanism, Says DPR

20 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has disclosed that a total of 48 disputes in the oil and gas industry were resolved in the first three months after the inauguration of its Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC).

The centre established in January, as one of the centres in the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC), was inaugurated in April this year to provide a platform where disputes in the industry could be settled in a timely, cost-effective, and mutually agreeable manner.

A statement by the agency, quoted the Director/Chief Executive Officer, DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, as saying that the centre had received many cases from operators in the country.

Speaking at the Petroleum Club's second-quarter business dinner, Auwalu stressed that the centre is currently attending to over 200 additional cases to ensure a reduction in cases that get to the traditional courts.

He said: "The centre is involved in mediation, reconciliation and arbitration. After the inauguration of the centre, we resolved about 48 cases, and right now, we have over 223 cases.

"Notable among them is the first case that we resolved which had been on for 18 years. It was resolved by simple mediation."

In April, Auwalu stated that the establishment of the centre would ensure the settlement of disputes through the use of industry experts with in-depth understanding of the issues before them for quick resolutions in the overall interest of industry players, stakeholders and Nigeria.

