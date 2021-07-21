Nigeria: The Voice Nigeria Winner to Take Home N10m, Other Prizes

Organisers of the third season of The Voice Nigeria have revealed the grand prize for the overall winner. It includes a N10 million cash prize, a car and a recording deal with Universal Music Nigeria. Past winners received N7 million cash prizes.

Six talents will be battling for the coveted prize on Saturday, July 24, when the grand finale holds. They are KPee and Esther (Team Darey), Kitay (Team Yemi), Naomi Mac and Dapo (Team Falz); and Eazzie (Team Waje). Voting will close on Thursday, July 22.

The First Bank-sponsored music reality TV show kicked off in March with only 24 talents making it through the Blind Auditions. The talents proceeded to the Knockouts round where the number was whittled to 16. In the Battles round, 12 talents emerged for the live shows.

Whoever is crowned winner will automatically make his or her coach the winning coach of the season. Waje who has been part of the show since its inception won the inaugural season.

Produced by UN1TY Limited and Livespot360, the third season is the first time the show is holding in Nigeria.