Nigeria: Those Troubling Nigeria's Peace'll Be Fished Out - Buhari Vows

20 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will do everything possible to fish out those that he said had been troubling the peace of the nation and its citizens.

President Buhari, who made the vow yesterday in Daura, Katsina State, expressed surprise that only 2.5 per cent of arable lands in the country is being cultivated.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, urged more Nigerians to embrace farming.

Shehu in the statement said that President Buhari told newsmen at his residence, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, that the Presidential Economic Advisory Council had notified him that only a small percentage of the land in the country had been used for farming, directing security outfits to work more with communities to create a more friendly environment for farmers.

According to the statement, "The President mandated security outfits to be more relentless in maintaining peace in the country, and ensure a more harmonious relationship with communities so that they can glean intelligence.

"He said the security situation had improved considerably over time in the North East and South-South, and efforts were being made in North Central and North West, assuring that more will be done to fish out those that had been troubling the peace of the nation and citizens."

Earlier at the prayer ground, the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, called on citizens to be more supportive of the President so that he can actualize his vision of improving security and boosting the economy.

"Since the President came into power we have seen some positive changes in the country.

"May God continue to strengthen the President with good health and courage to bring peace to the country. God will not allow Nigeria to see shame," he said. "God has been keeping the country and he will keep the country."

