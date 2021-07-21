Nigeria: 100 Captives Rescued in Zamfara - Police

The Police in have rescued 100 captives abducted by bandits in the Dansadau area of Maru Local government council of Zamfara State.

The captives reportedly spent more than 40 days in bandits' den before they were rescued on Monday.

Repentant bandits were said to facilitated their release through a mediation brokered by the state government.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, told the BBC that their captors abducted the victims at Manawa village on June 8, and kept them at Kabaru forest for over 40 days.

"The rescue is one of the efforts the state command is making to protect the lives and properties of citizens."

"Since the abduction, the police force geared up in collaboration with sister security agencies and stakeholders as well who assist police to maintain peace in the state.

"The rescue operation took that long out of the sheer number of the captives; it's necessary for us to carefully apply tactics in order not to jeopardize the whole operation. And thank God that it went smoothly," he said.

He further said that though out of 100 persons, rescued only 80 are with the security agents so far.

"The remaining 20 couldn't make it to Gusau as they're sick therefore we handed them over to their families who'll take care of them."