Rwanda: Andrew Buteera Set to Join AS Kigali FC on Loan

21 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR FC midfielder Andrew Buteera is expected to join AS Kigali on a one year loan deal from APR this week.

The 26-year-old has battled long term injuries in the past and spent the whole of last season on the sidelines.

Buteera started his career at Proline in Uganda in 2011 before joining APR on a two-year deal in 2012.

The army side snapped him up after an impressive performance in the national U-17 team that took part in the FIFA World Cup in Mexico in 2011.

Buteera made his international debut for Rwanda in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualification defeat to Ivory Coast.

He has played 20 matches for Amavubi.

