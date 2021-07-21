Kenya: 'Ndovu Ni Kuu' Will Be Back on YouTube, Khaligraph Jones, Krispah Vow

20 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kevin Maina

Khaligraph Jones has assured fans that the hit song 'Ndovu ni Kuu', in which he and Boutross Munene are featured by Krispah, will be back on YouTube.

"It is unfortunate that we get to this level of jealousy from fellow artistes. The copyright strikes are not legitimate; even Mejja was a victim of such circumstances, so it is something that is happening now in the industry," the 32-year-old told Nairobi News.

The song, which had garnered three million views on YouTube, was deleted over copyright claims by an upcoming artist, Dexta Briyanka.

Krispah addressed the development, urging his fans to support him in his bid to return the song to YouTube. The rapper and songwriter defended his claim that the copyright strike was fraudulent and driven by malice.

"I am a music producer, I mixed and mastered the song and I made the beat, so how does someone claim that my song is his?" The 'Ndovu ni Kuu' hitmaker lamented on his Instagram page.

According to Dexta Briyanka, the song 'Ndovu ni Kuu' was not only a copyright infringement on his song but was also a threat to Kenyatta University's brand image.

Yet to address the matter

The up-and-coming artiste, who also claimed to be an ambassador of the institution, alleged that the school's applications for admission dropped greatly as a consequence of the song's lyrics.

In the song, the artistes sing: "Mtoto wangu akiitwa KU ntakataa. Hakunaga masomo KU nmekataa. Unapeleka mtoi first year introduction. Baada ya wiki mbili ashajua reproduction."

The Kenyatta University administration has yet to address the matter.

Krispah, real name Christopher Thande Githara, shot to fame after featuring Khaligraph Jones in the remix of 'Ndovu ni Kuu' and has since held on to his popularity to propel his music career.

"It is a shame that upcoming artisets are now using copyright claims to get to the top rather than put in hard work," Papa Jones said.

The matter will be handled legally, with Krispar promising to his fans, through his Instagram post, that "whatever legal actions we shall take against the perpetrators involved, no one will ever repeat the same. Thou shall regret."

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

