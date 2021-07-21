Kenya/South Sudan: Cecafa U-23 - Kenya Face S.Sudan, Eye Last Four Slot

Kenya Under-23 will be looking to seal their place in the semi-final when they face South Sudan on Wednesday at the ongoing Cecafa regional tournament in Bahir, Northern Ethiopia.

The match kicks off at 1pm at the Bahir Dar Stadium and will be followed by Tanzania's first game of the competiton against guest team, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at 4pm.

A draw will be enough to earn Kenya a slot in the semi finals either as group winners or runners up.

Kenyan duo of Boniface Omalla and Henry Meja have called on their counterparts to avoid any complacency, but fight for a win to bag the maximum points in the group.

Omalla, who came in as second half substitute for Meja in the Djibouti match and scored the third goal in their 3-0 win, has set his eyes on winning the Golden Boot.

"I urge my teammates not to be complacent as this is a must win match for us. We are not only targeting the trophy, but I also want the top scorer accolade. What is important is that we should have a good game and score as many goals as possible," said the 19-year-old former Western Stima striker.

Omalla had not played competive football since terminating his loan deal with Swedish Division One side FC Linkoping City on June 12,having joined a month earlier.

He cited being played out of position, including as a goalkeeper, as one of the reasons for ending his contract which was to run until December this year.

Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi opted to start with Meja, who is fourth on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League top scorers charts with 11 goals for Tusker.

The 20-year-old Meja anticipates a good game, and supported Omalla's sentiments that the team has no option but to win to ensure a 100 percent record in the group stage.

"This is a must win game. I will do my best and I'm sure my teammates will also give their best to achieve our target then focus on the semi finals," said the Tusker foward.

If Kenya finishes top of Group C, their next match will be against the winner of group B which consists of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Burundi.

Group B is still wide open after Ethiopia and Eritrea played out to 3-3 draw in the opening match of the tournament last Saturday. Burundi plays Eritrea on Tuesday.

Apart from the top teams in each of the three groups going straight to the semi finals, the best third placed team will also be picked to advance to the last four.

In the second game, Tanzania will be aiming to shock the fancied DRC. The guests played out a barren draw against Uganda on Sunday and will be under pressure to win.

Fixtures

Kenya v South Sudan, Bahir Dar Stadium 1pm

Tanzania v DR Congo, Bahir Dar Stadium 4pm