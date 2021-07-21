Kenya: Western Stima Dim AFC Leopards' Title Hopes

Western Stima eased their relegation worries when they beat AFC Leopards 3-2 in a thrilling five- goal match at Nakuru's Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Tuesday.

The jubilant Stima players could not hide their joy after the centre referee Simon Onganga blew the final whistle as they went down to their knees to thank their maker for the well-deserved victory.

"This is the best Eid al-Adha holiday I have ever celebrated. I'm so happy the players gifted me with this victory. I salute them wholeheartedly from the bottom of my heart. This victory is a turning point for the team. It has motivated the players ahead of our next match against Vihiga United," said an elated coach Addallah Juma.

"Today Ingwe could not play their tricks against my side. I changed the defence and the goalkeeper as I knew it will be a do-or-die match for us as we're facing relegation fire."

On the opposite side, AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems conceded defeat.

"I accept the defeat and congratulate Western Stima for the hard won victory. As a professional coach I don't want to be labelled a complaining coach every time we lose a match. However, FKF should do something because in this country we have professional players but not professional referees," lamented coach Aussems.

Western Stima scored their first two goals in the first quarter of the match when Michael Karamor collected a rolling ball inside the box to stab past goalkeeper John Oyemba in the 13th minute.

Two minutes later, AFC Leopards were on the receiving end when Robert Mudenyu handled inside the box prompting referee Simon Onganga to award Wester Stima a penalty.

Stepping forward, Baron Oketch superbly executed the spot kick to double the scores in the 15th minute and the score remained the same until the second half.

In the 87th minute, relentless pressure saw the City Cats reduced the deficit through Collins Shivachi following a corner kick by Peter Thiong'o.

In the 92nd minute, Western Stima earned a free kick 30 meters away from the goal and Geoffrey Ojunga pumped in a rasping shot that beat goalkeeper Oyemba.

Boniface Mukhekhe scored the second goal for the 13 times champions with a pile drive fromm outside the box, but Stima held on for the vital win.