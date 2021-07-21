Kenya: Western Stima Dim AFC Leopards' Title Hopes

20 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Western Stima eased their relegation worries when they beat AFC Leopards 3-2 in a thrilling five- goal match at Nakuru's Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Tuesday.

The jubilant Stima players could not hide their joy after the centre referee Simon Onganga blew the final whistle as they went down to their knees to thank their maker for the well-deserved victory.

"This is the best Eid al-Adha holiday I have ever celebrated. I'm so happy the players gifted me with this victory. I salute them wholeheartedly from the bottom of my heart. This victory is a turning point for the team. It has motivated the players ahead of our next match against Vihiga United," said an elated coach Addallah Juma.

"Today Ingwe could not play their tricks against my side. I changed the defence and the goalkeeper as I knew it will be a do-or-die match for us as we're facing relegation fire."

On the opposite side, AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems conceded defeat.

"I accept the defeat and congratulate Western Stima for the hard won victory. As a professional coach I don't want to be labelled a complaining coach every time we lose a match. However, FKF should do something because in this country we have professional players but not professional referees," lamented coach Aussems.

Western Stima scored their first two goals in the first quarter of the match when Michael Karamor collected a rolling ball inside the box to stab past goalkeeper John Oyemba in the 13th minute.

Two minutes later, AFC Leopards were on the receiving end when Robert Mudenyu handled inside the box prompting referee Simon Onganga to award Wester Stima a penalty.

Stepping forward, Baron Oketch superbly executed the spot kick to double the scores in the 15th minute and the score remained the same until the second half.

In the 87th minute, relentless pressure saw the City Cats reduced the deficit through Collins Shivachi following a corner kick by Peter Thiong'o.

In the 92nd minute, Western Stima earned a free kick 30 meters away from the goal and Geoffrey Ojunga pumped in a rasping shot that beat goalkeeper Oyemba.

Boniface Mukhekhe scored the second goal for the 13 times champions with a pile drive fromm outside the box, but Stima held on for the vital win.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Djibouti, Ethiopia Secure Funds to Launch Second Power Link
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X