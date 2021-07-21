Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Blinken's Call With DRC President Tshisekedi

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi. They discussed the strengthened ties between the United States and the DRC and pledged to continue to work together to advance the U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity. Secretary Blinken expressed support for President Tshisekedi's reform agenda to tackle corruption, strengthen democratic institutions, advance peace and respect for human rights, end impunity, and improve public health. Secretary Blinken also commended President Tshisekedi for his leadership as African Union Chairperson, and the two discussed making environmental protection and combatting the climate crisis a priority during the DRC's term. Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States' grave concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. He also emphasized the importance of the African Union's role in reducing conflict and mediating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute. Both leaders expressed their commitment to working together so that the DRC can realize its vast potential and continue on a positive trajectory.

