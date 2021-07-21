Nigeria: 100 Kidnapped Victims Rescued in Zamfara

Police say the victims, mostly nursing mothers and children, spent 42 days in captivity

The police in Zamfara State on Tuesday said 100 persons kidnapped in Maru Local Government Area of the state have been released.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Shehu, said the police in collaboration with the state's Ministry for Security and Home Affairs secured their release

He said they were abducted from Manawa in Mutunji District of Dansadau Emirate in the local government area.

Bandits had on June 8 attacked the village and abducted 100 villagers, majority of whom are nursing mothers and children.

Mr Shehu said they were released after 42 days in captivity without ransom payment.

He said they would be reunited with their families after they undertake medical check up.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu psc, warned the recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law .

"The Command uses this medium to call on the good people of Zamfara State to support the Police and other security agencies with credible information about the hideout, movements and other activities of Criminal elements," the police spokesperson said.