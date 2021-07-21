Nigeria: 100 Kidnapped Victims Rescued in Zamfara

Aryok Mateus / Pixabay
(file image)
21 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Police say the victims, mostly nursing mothers and children, spent 42 days in captivity

The police in Zamfara State on Tuesday said 100 persons kidnapped in Maru Local Government Area of the state have been released.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Shehu, said the police in collaboration with the state's Ministry for Security and Home Affairs secured their release

He said they were abducted from Manawa in Mutunji District of Dansadau Emirate in the local government area.

Bandits had on June 8 attacked the village and abducted 100 villagers, majority of whom are nursing mothers and children.

Mr Shehu said they were released after 42 days in captivity without ransom payment.

He said they would be reunited with their families after they undertake medical check up.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu psc, warned the recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law .

"The Command uses this medium to call on the good people of Zamfara State to support the Police and other security agencies with credible information about the hideout, movements and other activities of Criminal elements," the police spokesperson said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Djibouti, Ethiopia Secure Funds to Launch Second Power Link

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X