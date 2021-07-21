Angolan Runner Vows to Sue Olympic Committee

Luanda — The long distance runner Neide Dias said she will sue the Angola Olympic Committee (COA), for allegedly providing false justifications about the reason for her absence in the Tokyo Olympic Games to start on July 23.

With these statements made early in the weekend, a new page opens in the novel, which also involves the Angola Athletics Federation (FAA) and many hidden explanations.

This all started when the Angolan international said she was not registered for the Olympic Games because her passport "was not renewed on time."

In the aftermath, the COA and FAA were not unanimous in the arguments of justification, with the first, in the voice of its secretary general, António Monteiro "to blame the second, represented by the president, Bernardo João.

In view of the clear mismatched communication of the two leaders, the spokesman of the Emigration and Foreigners Service (SME), Simão Milagre, clarified on Friday that the SME received from the representative of the Angolan Consulate in France, on June 15, the process to request the issuance of the ordinary passport of the athlete.