Tanzania's Selous Game Reserve Remains in World Heritage Site List

20 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

The Selous Game Reserve remains in the list of the World's Heritage sites, it has been revealed today.

The Tanzania delegation has managed to convince the UNESCO World Heritage Committee not to delist the famous Game Reserve from the World Heritage Sites.

The reserve is a home of large numbers of elephants, black rhinoceroses, cheetahs, giraffes, hippopotamuses and crocodiles that live in this immense sanctuary, which measures 50,000 km2 and is relatively undisturbed by human impact.

According to UNESCO, the park has a variety of vegetation zones, ranging from dense thickets to open wooded grasslands.

It was reported that the organization was planning to delist the game reserve as a World Heritage Site fearing environmental damages linked to the ongoing construction of the Nyerere Hydropower dam project.

Selous, the largest game reserve in Africa was inscribed in 1982 as the World's Heritage site.

After the revelation that UNESCO has averted its plan to discard the reserve from the list of World's Heritage Site, stakeholders, including Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) congratulated the government for its effort to convince UNESCO to stop the move.

"Great victory for Tanzania as its delegation has successfully managed to convince UNESCO to drop its plan of delisting the majestic Selous Game Reserve from its list. Selous, Africa's largest and oldest game reserve is one of its most scenic wildlife destinations!," the association posted on its official Twitter account.

Henok Teferra Shawl tweeted: "Congratulations to the Flag of Tanzania! #Selous Game reserve remains on world heritage list."

The Tanzania Embassy in France also posted on its official account saying: "The Selous Game Reserve in Tanzania remains in the list of the World's Heritage sites.

"Flag of Tanzania has managed to convince the UNESCO World Heritage Committee not to delist the Selous Game Reserve from the World Heritage Sites."

