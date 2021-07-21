South Africa: Incentive Payments to Taxi Associations Suspended in Bid to Quell Minibus Transport War

'We cannot allow a group of thugs to continue to threaten the lives of our residents and to commit what is a clear act of economic sabotage by preventing people from getting to work,' said Premier Alan Winde.

Incentive payments to taxi associations Cata and Codeta have been suspended in an attempt to quell ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape. These funds have been allegedly used by rival groups to hire hitmen.

Yaser Ahmed, director at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW), confirmed the suspension of the payments after an agreement was reached with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco).

"Blue Dot incentive payments to Cata and Codeta have been suspended after the operational status of their regions was changed to Red as a direct result of the conflict. Letters were sent to the leaders of Cata and Codeta on Friday, 9 July, informing them they will not be eligible for incentive payments," said Ahmed.

This was one of the critical points discussed at a virtual meeting on Tuesday to address the taxi violence that has shut down public transport in Cape Town and left thousands of workers stranded.

Premier Alan Winde, provincial Police Commissioner...