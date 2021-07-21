Rwanda Records Over 4,000 Covid Cases in Two-Day Mass Testing

20 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ange Iliza

Rwanda rolled out a two-day mass testing for Covid-19 at the weekend that saw 124,488 people tested in the first two days of Kigali's total lockdown.

Following the two-day mass testing, some 4,764 people were found to have Covid-19 and were put on medication and under home care, according to the Ministry of Health.

"Mass testing has been successful and the participation was high. We will use the results of this assessment to make decisions," Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Center, said on Sunday, the last day of mass testing.

The mass testing has taken active cases from 14,716 to 16,632 in two days. It also reduced the positivity rate from 11 percent to 3.6 percent. The national toll rose to 57,332 cases as of Sunday, July 18, with 60 percent of the infections being identified as the Delta variant. Some 626 people have died from the virus since the pandemic hit in March last year.

Lockdown

Mass testing will be conducted again in 10 days to assess the effectiveness of the lockdown in curbing the rise in infections, the ministry said without specifying the date of the next mass testing.

The exercise was carried out to help determine the prevalence of Covid-19 in the capital Kigali and other locked-down districts.

Dr Nsanzimana added that the mass testing will provide other measurements about the current situation of the pandemic.

"We will be able to learn about symptoms, hospitalised patients, and other details about current infections. We will communicate the results from before and after lockdown to policymakers," Dr Nsanzimana explained.

At least 15 percent of residents in every cell in Kigali were tested. Testing and treatment will continue as normal at public and private hospitals.

The ongoing lockdown in Kigali was imposed on July 14 by a cabinet meeting and took effect on July 17-July 26. It is expected that in the 10 days of the lockdown, the number of infections will decrease. The capital was put on lockdown following a spike in the number of infections.

Daniel Ngamije, the minister of Health, said in a press conference last week that the length of the lockdown will depend on how effective it will be.

Food aid for the vulnerable

According to the Ministry of Local Government, 220,000 vulnerable families in Kigali and 34,750 vulnerable families out of Kigali will be receive food assistance.

Depending on the size of the family, people started receiving beans, rice, and cornflour on Sunday. Families with children, pregnant women, and Covid-19 patients were also given milk, cooking oil, and porridge.

"The country used national food reserves to help vulnerable families go through the lockdown. The food will be available throughout the 10 days of the lockdown. We have set up toll-free numbers for people in need of food to call," Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, the minister of Local Government, said on Sunday on national broadcaster.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Djibouti, Ethiopia Secure Funds to Launch Second Power Link

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X