Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Dissolves Bulawayo Structures

21 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE MDC Alliance Commission of Inquiry set up to probe infighting rocking the party's Bulawayo structures has recommended that the party's provincial executive should be dissolved and replaced by a four member interim committee, New Zimbabwe.com has established.

The party last month set up a commission of Inquiry led by the party's co-vice president Lynette Karenyi to investigate squabbles in the province.

The party's provincial structures have been in disarray following the party's Bulawayo provincial congress held in April 2019.

Sources in the party told New Zimbabwe.com Tuesday that following the internal investigations Karenyi's commission has recommended a four member committee to run the affairs of the party in the province on an interim basis.

According to the sources, the party's Secretary for constitutional Affairs Kucaca Phulu will take over the province's chairmanship from James Sithole, who was recently handed a vote of no confidence.

Other members of the committee include pastor Obert Manduna, Bulawayo Central Member of Parliament Nicola Watson and former Proportional representative Member of Parliament Dorcas Sibanda.

"Karenyi's Commission has recommended a four member committee led by Phulu to lead the province on an interim basis. The recommendations of the Commission however awaits the National Council's approval. If approved these are the people will be managing the affairs of Bulawayo province until the next elections," a well-placed party source said.

Following the 2019 elections, 12 losing provincial executive aspirants including provincial chairman aspirant and Nketa legislator Phelela Masuku wrote a letter of appeal to the party's national executive calling for the nullification of the provincial congress results citing rigging among other irregularities.

The letter of appeal was however dismissed but the party resolved to integrate all party cadres who contested and lost during the party's provincial congress in a move aimed at uniting the party. Masuku and some of the losing candidates spurned the offer.

Masuku and his faction is said to have joined the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T in protest.

Since then the province has been divided on factional lines.

The party's Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chiroodza said he is not aware of the outcome of the Commission of Inquiry.

"I am not aware of the recommendations which you are talking about. Let us wait for the official report from the ommission," Chiroodza said.

