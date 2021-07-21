South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Stolen Vehicle

press release

On 20 July 2021 just after 19:15, a SAPS K9 Unit vehicle patrolling Cape Road near Greenbushes, were alerted to a vehicle theft tracker activation.

A white Mazda Midge, stolen a short while earlier in Uitenhage, was spotted by the police members, and on approaching it, the driver of the Midge speeded away. A vehicle chase of about 10 minutes ensued and ended about 7 kilometres into the Rietkuil gravel road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled.

The vehicle crashed into a farm fence and the driver attempted to evade arrest by climbing through the fence under cover of darkness and light rain. The dog of the K9 member was then utilised to apprehend the suspect.

The driver, a 50-year-old male was arrested and the vehicle impounded for further forensic analysis. The suspect will be appearing before the Uitenhage Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 22 July 2021 to face a charge of possession of stolen motor vehicle. Further investigation will be conducted to establish the suspect's link to the theft of the vehicle.