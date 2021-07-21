Zimbabwe: Vaccination Extended to Private Facilities

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has extended the Covid-19 vaccination programme to private health facilities around Zimbabwe.

The institutions have been allowed to charge a nominal fee of injection by a doctor of $434,35 while an injection by a nurse will cost $220, 64.

The Government is on a massive vaccination drive and over one million people have received their first jab, as the country drives to attain herd immunity.

In a statement yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Jasper Chimedza said vaccination had been extended to private hospitals, clinics and medical aid societies and are allowed to charge a nominal fee.

"The implementation of the vaccination programme which was being done mainly by the public sector is now being extended to private health facilities starting with private hospitals, clinics and private medical aid societies.

"The Covid-19 vaccination remains free in public institutions and the private sector. However, the private sector is allowed to charge a nominal administration fee of injection by doctor using AHFoZ (Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe) claim number 90070, $434.35, an injection by a nurse 90072, $220.64," said Dr Chimedza.

He said the private sector should not charge more than the stipulated administration fee.

"The private sector will access the vaccines, syringes and registers and vaccination cards from the Provincial Medical Doctors (PMDs) and City Health Directors who will be monitoring the implementation of the programme, the recruitment of the private sector into this Covid-19 vaccination, daily reporting of statistics to the next level through the PMD's and city health directors and reporting of adverse events following immunisation if any," he said.

Dr Chimedza said the Government wants to intensify the vaccination drive in border towns, cities, rural communities, learning institutions and prisons among other places.

"Zimbabwe started the roll out of vaccines on the 22nd February 2021 for the response to Covid-19.

"The vaccination programme was implemented in phases starting with the frontline workers, the elderly and people with co-morbidities.

"The Government has procured additional vaccines for response to Covid-19 outbreak in the country and the campaign is now being extended to the rest of the population throughout the country with emphasis on, hotspots throughout the country, border towns, towns and cities, rural communities, learning institutions, market places, prisons and mining and farming communities," said Dr Chimedza.

Zimbabwe has authorised the use of the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, as well as Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin.

To date, the country has received 4,2 million vaccines and it is expecting another 1,5 doses this week.

As of July 19, 1 184 435 people had received their first dose while 643 203 had received their second dose.