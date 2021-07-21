Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Needs 12,000 Tonnes of Food a Month

20 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado needs at least 12,000 tonnes of food a month to cater for the requirements of hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes by islamist terrorists, according to Cesar Tembe, national director of the prevention and mitigation division of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Institute (INGD).

Speaking in Maputo on Monday, after he had been sworn into office, Tembe said that "assessing the total number of displaced people, we would need an average of about 12,000 tonnes of various foodstuffs per month".

"Although the products exist", he added, "we are continuing to mobilise resources in order to guarantee that people in this situation can benefit from humanitarian assistance".

Tembe said the number of displaced people in Cabo Delgado is growing by the day. Currently 737,200 people need assistance.

Most of these people are in the provincial capital, Pemba, said Tembe, adding "we have people in the various resettlement neighbourhoods, or who are living in the homes of relatives or friends, who all need humanitarian assistance".

In prioritizing aid for the displaced, Tembe said, the INGD takes into consideration criteria of vulnerability.

