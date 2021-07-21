Zimbabwe: Arundel Hospital Refurbishes Two Covid-19 Wards At Parirenyatwa

Health Reporter

Arundel Hospital has partnered with Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to renovate two Covid-19 wards at a time patients in need of hospitalization are increasing due to the pandemic.

As at July 19, there were 915 hospitalised Covid cases countrywide, of which 63 were new admissions, 303 asymptomatic, 488 mild to moderate, 93 severe and 31 in Intensive Care Units.

Parirenyatwa currently has over two hundred Covid patients admitted in its wards, with the two renovated wards catering for 60 of these. The total bed space for Covid care and treatment at the hospital is 425.

The hospital's spokesperson Mr Linos Dhire said most high care patients were now being admitted into the two wards.

"Arundel has refurbished and equipped Wards C1 and C2 to a total bed capacity of 60. They have also provided staff for the two wards. It is our hope that this partnership will go a long way in improving the management of Covid patients at our hospital," he said.

Apart from C1 and C2, the hospital has opened seven more Covid wards and, said Mr Dhire, more wards would continue to be opened as demand increases.

"We currently have over 200 Covid patients who are admitted in our hospital. Covid services are free disregard of the ward one is admitted to," he said.

Parirenyatwa has also been offering Covid-19 vaccination services with at least 1000 people getting their jabs (both first and second dose) everyday.

Government is targeting to vaccinate 10 million people to reach herd immunity.