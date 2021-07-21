Malawi: Mzuzu Residents Commemorate 20 July Fallen Heroes

21 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Residents of Mzuzu on Tuesday gathered at Zolozolo cemetery where they were commemorating the lives of 20 young persons who were killed in cold blood during mass protests on July 20, 2011 under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) reign of terror.

A number of senior government officials, politicians, chiefs and members of clergy have graced the event.

Amongst the notable people include: Minister of Civic education and national unity, Timothy Mtambo, Freedom Party president, Khumbo Kachali, UTM publicity secretary, Frank Mwenifumbo and Malawi Congress Party second vice president, Harry Mkandawire.

Officials from the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) in Synod of Livingstonia led and paid tribute to the fallen sons of the city.

Minister Mtambo in his speech described the deceased as freedom fighters and that they did not die in vain.

He said: "President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Dr Saulos Chilima planned to graced the event but failed due to other government activities."

Concurring with Mtambo, Mwenifumbo said there is need to commemorate the day in a special way because the deceased died for the sake of the nation.

During the day, the bereaved families laid wreaths on the tombstones.

