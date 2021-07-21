Malawi: Nkhotakota Police Arrest 'Notorious' Criminals

21 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested two people suspected to be behind a series of serious criminal activities in the district.

The district police publicist, Paul Malimwe, confirmed the development, saying the duo has been involved in robberies and breaking offences at Grand View Lodge in Nkhotakota.

Malimwe identified the suspects as a 28-year-old, Anthony Banda, of Chagunda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chagunda and Happy Gondwe of 42 years old from Zolozolo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mmbelwa in Mzimba.

Banda and Gondwe were arrested on Monday at Mkaika ad hoc roadblock and Sani Village in the district. It is reported that on the wee hours of July 19, 2020, the abovementioned suspects, armed with panga knives, invaded the lodge and broke into five rooms.

"They tied the watchmen and attacked customers in the rooms, and went away with four different laptops, eight different cellphones as well as other assorted items worth millions and cash amounting to K400,000. The value of the stolen property being K2, 746, 000," explained Malimwe.

He said the law enforcers recovered seven cellphones, assorted clothes and some other properties worth thousands of Kwachas.

"The actual value of the recovered properties is not yet known as investigations are under way. But some owners of the stolen items have already been identified," said the police mouthpiece.

Banda and Gondwe have been charged with robbery, breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, and theft.

They are expected to appear in court soon to answer the charges levelled against them.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Djibouti, Ethiopia Secure Funds to Launch Second Power Link
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X