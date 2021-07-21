Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Vaccine Now Available in Private Clinics

21 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Government is allocating Covid-19 vaccines to private clinics and hospitals, mainly targeting hotspot areas, Health ministry permanent secretary Jasper Chimedza announced Tuesday.

The vaccines will be available at a price not exceeding $434,34.

This comes at a time, the government is targeting vaccinating a million people during the period of the extended lockdown.

Said Chimedza in a statement: "Vaccination remains free in public institutions and the private sector. However, the private sector is allowed to charge a nominal administration fee of injection by doctor using HFoZ claim number 90070 ZW$434, 35, an injection by nurse 90072 ZW$220,64.

Added Chimedza: "At no point should the private sector charge more than the above stipulated administration fee.The private sector will access the vaccines, syringes and registers and vaccination cards from the provincial Medical Directors (PMDs) and City Health Directors who will be monitoring the implementation of the programme.

"The recruitment of the private sector into this Covid-19 vaccination programme is subject to the participants not charging for the vaccines, daily reporting of statistics to the next level through the PMDS and City Health Directors and reporting of adverse events following immunisation if any," he said.

Zimbabwe launched Covid-19 vaccination programme on February 28 this year and is targeting vaccinating 60 percent of its 14 million population this year.

To date, a total of 1 184 435 have received their first jab while 643 203 had their second dose.

Zimbabweans were initially reluctant to get the jab but there has been a scramble for the vaccine of late after the government announced that unvaccinated civil servants will be blacklisted on allowances.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Djibouti, Ethiopia Secure Funds to Launch Second Power Link
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X