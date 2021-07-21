Malawi: Airtel Malawi Splashes K68.5m in Yabeba Promotion

One of the country's leading mobile phone service providers, Airtel Malawi, has spent K68, 500, 000 on 2, 386 lucky customers in Yabeba Promotion, which the company has been running for nine weeks now.

So far, 36 lucky customers have won K1 million each, 100 customers have won K100, 000 each while 2 ,250 others have gone away with K10, 000 cash prize each.

Speaking during the ninth draw conducted visually in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Airtel Malawi Public Relations Officer, Norah Chavula Chirwa, said it is exciting that through the promotion, the company has changed many lives.

"Honestly speaking, the promotion is going on well and the most interesting part is that the promotion is making the difference in many lives by boosting small scale businesses and also providing start up business capital among others," she said.

Chirwa said it is also exciting that the winners are coming from all the regions, which she said is an indication that the company is making the difference in all the regions of the country.

During the draw, Patrick Njobvu from Chikwawa, Paul Frank from Nkhotakota and two primary teachers, Elizabeth Msyali from Chinyolo Primary School in Rumphi and Sylvester Namahata from Ulongwe Primary School in Liwonde won K1, 000, 000 each.

Msyali said she will use part of the money to pay tithe before making plans with the remaining money.

On the other hand, Frank said he would use the money to start a business. The promotion started on 13 May 2021 and is expected to end on 15 August this year.