Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Over 1 Million Zimbabweans Receive 1st Jab

21 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mirriam Madiye

Features Writer

With the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic being felt in Zimbabwe, more people are turning up for vaccination.

A total of 1 184 435 people have received their 1st dose of the Covid -19 vaccines since the start of the vaccination programme in February this year.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), a total of 40 056 people received their first vaccine doses bringing a total of 1 184 435 people being vaccinated with the first dose vaccine as at July 19.

Some 2 049 people have also received their second dose bringing the total to 643 203.

Harare province has the highest total of people who have been vaccinated with both doses.

According to the MOHCC, a total of 215 800 people have received their first dose and 131 800 people with their second doses in Harare province.

Chitungwiza province has the lowest total of 26 797 people receiving first jabs of the vaccines and 13 904 have received their second.

The country has received the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines.

According to statistics released by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Zimbabwe is on number 5 on the success of the vaccination programme in Africa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

