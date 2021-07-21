Zimbabwe: End of the Road for Suspected Robber

21 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

A suspected armed robber believed to be the mastermind behind a spate of armed robbers across the country was recently arrested at his Mudzi rural home where he was hiding.

Lazarus Chinobhururuka was on police wanted list and is now assisting police with investigations.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide Harare received information that Chinobhururuka, who used to reside in Mabvuku, Harare, had sought refuge at his rural home in Chinobhururuka Village , Chief Nyakuchena, Mudzi.

The detectives teamed up with Murehwa police canine section to raid the suspect. As the team was on its way to the suspect's place, they saw him driving his vehicle along a dirt road and they intercepted him.

On realising that he was cornered, Chinobhururuka disembarked from his vehicle and sprinted into the bushes.

Police gave chase and unleashed a dog which tackled him before he was arrested.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspect sustained minor injuries from a dog bite.

"Upon his arrest, he was searched and a police identification card was recovered. It is believed the suspect committed a spate of armed robbery cases and had been terrorising people in different places throughout the country between October 2020 and June 2021.

"The suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting police with investigations," Insp Chazovachiyi said.

