Zimbabwe: Tribute Match for Yogi in UK

ZIMBABWE Football Legends (UK), in partnership with Chimurenga music guru Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo, will host a tribute football match in memory of the late Dynamos legend David "Yogi" Mandigora.

The tribute match will be played in Slough, England, on August 21 and a day earlier, Mapfumo is looking at holding a musical show at Sough Cricket Club.

Mandigora died last month at the age of 64.

Mapfumo, who is based in Oregon, United States, confirmed that he is coming to England for the late Mandigora's tribute match.

"Mandigora was a very good friend of mine and our relationship dates back to the days when he was still a Dynamos player. He also helped me a lot when I formed my team, Sporting Lions.

"I remember him as a very hardworking person. It is a pity that this tribute match is being played when he is no longer with us. It would have been good to have honoured him when he was still alive," said the Chimurenga music guru from his base in Oregon.

Mapfumo (76) also revealed his plans to cut down on musical shows and concentrate on helping up-and-coming musicians in Zimbabwe.

"I am not young anymore and will have to cut down on live performances. We will not stop producing music but concentrate on helping youngsters. I have a place in Domboshava which I want to turn into a culture centre to teach young Zimbabweans our music. We have our own identity which we should safeguard," he said.

Mapfumo's manager, Sam Mataure, described the gesture as a good initiative and hopes that Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom will heed the call and come and participate in the match.

Mataure also revealed that Mukanya will also perform in Slough on August 20.

"Mukanya was hurt by the death of Mandigora. He will take part in the tribute match. This is something that is very common in music where they organise a music concert in honour of their heroes. Mukanya will also perform a show in England on the 20th of August in Slough as well. In September we will be going to Zimbabwe as well for some shows," he said.

Former Dynamos captain Memory Mucherahowa, one of the organisers of the tribute match, said he is humbled by Mapfumo's gesture and called upon Zimbabweans, who are based in the UK, to come and participate in this match.

"Mukanya's gesture is a lesson to us. It was his idea, and we hope all the legends and Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom will come and support the cause. This match is open to all Zimbabweans and anyone interested will play. It is my hope that people like Bruce Grobbelaar and Benjani Mwaruwari will also come," he said.

"Mapfumo is a great man who has football at heart, and we appreciate his initiative of paying tribute to Mandigora through a tribute match. He used to come to Dynamos matches and used to invite me to Sporting Lions' awards ceremonies to present awards," said Mucherahowa, who is now based in Slough, England.