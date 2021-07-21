Nigeria: 50 Die From Cholera Outbreak in Jigawa State

The Permanent Secretary, Jigawa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Salisu Mu'azu, has confirmed that outbreak of cholera has killed at least between 40 and 50 persons while more than 2,000 persons have been hospitalised in the past two months in the state.

Mu'azu said that most of the infected cases were children in nine local government areas of the state.

He said in an interview with BBC Hausa that was monitored yesterday in Kano that Hadejia, Dutse, Kirikasamma, Birnin Kudu and Ringim were some of the areas that were worst hit by the outbreak.

He disclosed that some had been discharged while others are still receiving free medical treatment in government hospitals out of the 2,000 infected cases.

The permanent secretary, who could not identify the cause of the outbreak, insisted that the Hadejia case could be linked to water pollution.

He alleged the possibility of water contamination from an area where people practiced open defecation near the locations water vendors collected and circulated water to residents of Hadejia town.

Mu'azu, however, stated that the state government was on top of the situation and has been providing necessary assistance to residents of the affected areas, adding that the UNICEF has supplied medications with a promise to send more.