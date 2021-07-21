Nigeria: PDP Not in Position to Win 2023 Elections - Presidency

21 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The Presidency Tuesday ruled out the possibility of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the 2023 presidential election in the country.

It has, therefore, urged the party to forget about the forthcoming 2023 polls because the masses adores President Muhammadu Buhari and will not abandon him.

The Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, told newsmen in Daura, Katsina State, that Nigerians know too well than to allow another party take over in 2023.

According to him: "We believe the PDP and other opposition parties are nursing false hopes of taking power comes 2023. The masses will never abandon President Buhari's leadership and the APC. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the President to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and wellbeing of young people in the country. Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023.

"The President enjoys unshakable support not only in his hometown but also across the country and it is enough for the opposition to admit that the President matters a lot for the ruling party and Nigerians in general. Again he constitutes a political obstacle they cannot dismantle come 2023."

