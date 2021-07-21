Africa: South Africa, Sports Minister Revels in Successful Weekend

"Our nation's founding democratically elected President, Tata Madiba, is widely quoted stating that 'I never lose. I either win or learn'," said South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, as he reflected on South Africa's performance on the soccer pitch this past weekend.

The Minister applauded Kaizer Chiefs who unsuccessfully contested for the title of African football championship, the 2021 CAF Champions League. This loss was in favour of Pitso Mosimane's team, an accomplished coach who hails from South Africa. And the 2021 CAF Champions League Cup was delivered by CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, also a South African of note.

"These interconnected factors from the same game makes it a weekend of celebration and lessons learned for us as a nation of winners," explains Minister Mthethwa. "Considering that they were engaged in this contest for title of Africa's greatest during a weekend we were also observing Nelson Mandela Day, Kaizer Chiefs should embrace their overall journey to this point as both a win and lesson that will be an energiser into the future. And for that, one applauds Amakhosi for making it this far."

Minister Nathi Mthethwa also proudly extended congratulations to Pitso Mosimane for his win. He also applauded CAF President and his team for successfully pulling together the 2021 African soccer tournament from its first game played until up to the finals held in Morocco over the weekend.

"This weekend's tale of South African soccer good news was crowned by our national team, Bafana Bafana's lifting of the 2021 Cosafa Cup," stated Minister Nathi excitedly. "A big well done to our team. From here let's go and make our mark in the continent and world."

Bafana Bafana clinched the 2021 Cosafa Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday, 18th July 2021.

Source: www.safa.net