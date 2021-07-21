Kenya: Police Retrieve Derailed Kisumu Tanker After an All-Night Watch to Prevent Siphoning

20 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Police in Kisumu on Tuesday morning recovered a petrol tanker that veered off the road and plunged into River Auji on Monday.

Security teams kept an all-night watch to cordon off the area to prevent members of the public from siphoning fuel.

Kisumu County Police Commander Samuel Anampiu said the recovery process was conducted early in the morning.

Anampiu said the tanker could not be towed to a police station at night due to safety concerns.

Instead, he said the tanker was towed to Shell parking yard in Ahero where it was destined to.

Anampiu said the tanker was carrying diesel and much of it leaked out into the river that drains into Lake Victoria.

He said the whereabouts of the occupants was unknown but witnesses at the scene of the accident said they walked out with minor injuries.

The county commander said the tanker will undergo inspection at the yard where it is parked.

