Zimbabwe: EFF Urges Zimbabweans Not to Use Contraceptives

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe has discouraged Zimbabweans not to use contraceptives, saying the country needs more people to fully harness its abundance as well as underutilised resources.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com Tuesday, the party's president Innocent Ndibali said the country's current population of + 15 million is far less considering the size of the country.

"We need to dump contraceptives as Africans so that we increase our numbers and become a bigger market that will in turn match China in terms of population. As EFF Zimbabwe, we are encouraging Zimbabweans to multiply in numbers so that the country can use its population strength to grow its economy like what Japan and China are doing," said Ndibali.

The EFF president said population growth dove tails well with one of his party's policies of black empowerment and emancipation.

"We cannot achieve black empowerment when the local indigenous people are not there. One of the reasons why the Chinese economy is doing well is because the Chinese have a very big population. If we do not multiply in Africa ,we risk being outnumbered by foreigners," noted Ndibali.

The EFF Zimbabwe boss also pointed out that his party is against the economic sanctions imposed to some government and Zanu PF senior officials by the west for allegedly violating human rights.

"I can tell you as a businessman with businesses interests in Europe, sanctions are a reality. On numerous occasions, I have failed to transact because of these sanctions. We are therefore calling for their removal," said Ndibali.

He said his party also recognizes the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the legitimate leader of the country.

"The issue of President Mnangagwa's legitimacy was settled by the courts. He is the President of the country,"

The MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has refused to accept Mnangagwa's presidency insisting that he won fraugently.